Police to launch new, three-digit number for non-emergencies to free up 111

Police are planning to launch a new, three-digit phone number for non-emergency calls in an attempt to free up the often clogged 111 line.

Source: Breakfast

The number, which will be announced later this year, is designed for calls about crimes in which no one is in immediate danger and general enquiries, Stuff reports.

Assistant commissioner and chief information officer Jevon McSkimming said there would be advertising and information to the public when the new line was launched.

"We'll be reminding people that 111 is for emergency and the new number is for everything else," he said.

Calls to the new line will be answered by operators in Auckland and staff in a new Kāpiti Coast communications centre with operators to be trained to recognise emergency calls.

"We won't be upset with people if they land in the wrong queue but we do want to educate people that we're reserving that 111 service for people who need help and now," he said.

Six of the 12 police districts had already transferred to the new system with six, non-sworn, telephonists losing their jobs.