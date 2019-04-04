TODAY |

Police launch investigation following sudden death of man in Ōtaki

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have launched an investigation into the sudden death of a man yesterday in Ōtaki, on the Kapiti Coast.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to an address on Mill Road at around 7:40pm after the man in his 50s had been reported to have injuries.

Police say the man was given medical assistance but he died at the scene.

He has not yet been identified and his death is currently being treated as unexplained. 

A scene guard is in place at the property while police make their enquiries

Work will continue today to formally identify the man and to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, police say.

