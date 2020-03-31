Police launch homicide investigation into discovery of human remains near Tongariro

Police say they are now treating the discovery of human remains near Tongariro as a homicide.

The remains were found buried in a shallow grave on Rangipo Intake Road.

Police are investigating after human remains were found on Rangipo Intake Road, off Desert Road, on March 24. Source: New Zealand Polcie

They are believed to be that of a Chinese man, aged in his 30’s, whose last known whereabouts were in 2017, Detective Inspector John Sutton of the Waitemata CIB says.

Yesterday, a West Auckland property was cordoned off after it was linked to the investigation.

Police say the scene examination of the property on McWhirters Farm Lane in Massey, West Auckland was completed earlier this morning.

A team of detectives have also been carrying out area inquiries, speaking to local residents in relation to previous activity at that address.

Police maintain that the current owners of the address have no connection to this matter and we are providing them with support and assistance.