Police launch homicide investigation following death of man on Lower Hutt street

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died on a roadside in Taita yesterday morning.

Police at the property in Taita, Lower Hutt Source: rnz.co.nz

Emergency services were called to the scene near the intersection of Futter Grove and Hughes Crescent just after 5.30am, according to police.

The 56-year-old man from Bay of Plenty died a short time later.

Police say they are continuing their scene examination today and will remain in the area in the coming days as further enquiries are undertaken.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist their enquiries, including anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious or concerning in the area overnight between Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 January.

