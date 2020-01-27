Police launch homicide investigation following death of man on Lower Hutt street

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died on a roadside in Taita yesterday morning.

Police at the property in Taita, Lower Hutt Source: rnz.co.nz

Emergency services were called to the scene near the intersection of Futter Grove and Hughes Crescent just after 5.30am, according to police.

The 56-year-old man from Bay of Plenty died a short time later.

Police say they are continuing their scene examination today and will remain in the area in the coming days as further enquiries are undertaken.