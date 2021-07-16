TODAY |

Police launch homicide investigation after woman dies in Bay of Plenty

Source:  1 NEWS

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in the Bay of Plenty on Friday afternoon.

Police officers seen on a street - file photo. Source: Getty

Emergency services were called to an address on Hall Street, in Kawerau, at around 12.41pm, where a woman was located with critical injuries, police say.

She died a short time later.

One person is assisting police with their enquiries. No one else is being sought in relation to the woman's death.

A scene guard is in place at the property while police investigate.

