Police launch homicide investigation after person dies in Blenheim

A homicide investigation has been launched after a person died following an "incident" in Blenheim early this morning. 

Marlborough Area Commander Inspector Simon Feltham said police were called to a "disorder incident" on Market St about 2.55am. 

One person died at the scene. 

Two others were hospitalised with serious injuries, Feltham said. 

Police were speaking with several people in relation to the incident. Scene examinations would also be conducted.

The Market St scene remains cordoned off and police would have a presence in the area, Feltham said, as staff worked to understand the circumstances of the incident and ensure the community's safety. 

Anyone in the area at the time of incident or saw anything which could help is asked to contact police on 105, quoting job number P046918039.

Feltham said police would also like footage of the incident. 

People can also talk to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Marlborough
