Police launch homicide investigation after body found in Wellington suburb

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man’s death in Karori, Wellington overnight. 

Police said they were called at 8:30am today after a family member located the man's body at a property on Percy Dyett Drive. 

The death is being treated as suspicious, police added, and will remain on the property over the next few days to undertake a scene examination. 

The Karori community can expect “a significant police presence” in the area as police speak to potential witnesses. 

Police are urging people who may have heard or seen something in the Percy Dyett Avenue area last night that could assist police enquiries to contact Wellington Police via 105, quoting job number P044839711. 

Information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

