Police label school fire in Invercargill 'suspicious'

Invercargill Police are appealing for information following a suspicious fire at Waihopai School this morning.

Police and Fire and Emergency services were called to the school on Herbert Street around 2:50am.

Due to the alarm system and the quick response, there was only minor damage caused to the property and no reported injuries.

An investigation is underway today and the fire is being treated as deliberate.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the fire, or who has information which can assist.