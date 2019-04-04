TODAY |

Police label school fire in Invercargill 'suspicious'

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Southland
Crime and Justice

Invercargill Police are appealing for information following a suspicious fire at Waihopai School this morning.

Police and Fire and Emergency services were called to the school on Herbert Street around 2:50am.

Due to the alarm system and the quick response, there was only minor damage caused to the property and no reported injuries.

An investigation is underway today and the fire is being treated as deliberate.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the fire, or who has information which can assist.

They can contact Invercargill Police on 03 211 0400 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicle.
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Southland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Crash scene in Auckland's Mt Eden.
Eleven-year-old girl one of two people critically injured in four-car Auckland crash
2
Sam and Tom Burgess were dismissed for Souths while Damien Saifiti and Lachlan Fitzgibbon got ten minutes to cool off for Newcastle.
Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
3
Countdown customers able to use own containers for over-the-counter items from Monday
4
Annabelle Smith, 3, even donned a Highlanders jersey with No.15 and "Dad" written on the back.
Ben Smith's daughter steals the spotlight in Super Rugby match helping out dad with water boy duties
5
Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the Europa League Final soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Olympic stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Eden Hazard's $170 million transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid finalised
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Crash scene in Auckland's Mt Eden.

Eleven-year-old girl one of two people critically injured in four-car Auckland crash

Countdown customers able to use own containers for over-the-counter items from Monday
00:33
Armed police guarded Auckland central police station as a precaution.

Part of Auckland police station sustains extensive damage following fire

02:03
The Destiny Church leader made the comments to a congregation in south Auckland last night.

John Armstrong's opinion: The biggest problem facing Brian Tamaki's party is the Destiny Church leader himself