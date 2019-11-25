Police justified in fatally shooting Tauranga man who held daughters hostage for 15 hours - watchdog

A watchdog investigation has found police were justified in fatally shooting a Tauranga man who was holding his daughters hostage.

On the afternoon of November 24 2019, a man was shot dead by police after a 15-hour standoff in Bellevue.

The man, named in the report as Mr W, had attended a party with his family on the Saturday where he had been involved in a fight and several altercations.

When the family arrived home, the man barricaded his partner and the children inside, threatening his partner with a knife and saying she was the reason the children would die that night.

However, when his partner managed to escape she called police in the early hours of Sunday.

When police arrived, Mr W was barricaded in an upstairs wardrobe, holding a knife to one of the girls. He swiped the knife at officers.

Police withdrew after a failed attempt to negotiate with him.

"As police withdrew, Mr W followed them partway down the stairway. He had one of his daughters in front of him and was holding a large knife up to her throat," the report said.

"He began to count down, implying that if police did not leave, he would hurt the child. Police left the house and Mr W retreated back to an upstairs bedroom. Officers established a cordon and attempted to appeal to him to release the children."

Police's armed offenders squad and negotiators soon arrived but made "little headway" in negotiations.

Medical staff were becoming concerned about the children due to potentially high temperatures in the room and a lack of food and water.

That, along with a lack of sounds and failure to build rapport with Mr W promoted a decision to proceed with a rescue operation

Police broke in through various access points, including an external first floor window using a ladder - this team confronted Mr W - while fellow officers broke through the bedroom door from inside the house.

"Mr W held a large knife at his daughter’s throat and, despite warnings, he would not put the weapon down."

The man was Tasered, to no affect, then another officer fired a single shot from a Glock pistol that struck Mr W in head.

The children were rescued and were immediately taken from the house and given first aid. Mr W was also given first aid but a paramedic confirmed he was dead.

Today, the Independent Police Complaints Authority said the use of force when securing the release of the hostages was justified, and that control and command of the hostage situation was, in general, well planned and conducted.

It also said negotiations by police were appropriately planned and conducted.

However, the IPCA said the incident controller should have ensured the children’s welfare by passing them food and water by any means possible until they could be rescued, and that the appointment of a designated family liaison officer at the scene would have benefited both the children’s family and the police operation.

“This was an incredibly difficult situation for all those involved and officers did everything they could to resolve this situation peacefully under extremely stressful circumstances,” said Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor.

“At all times the priority of Police was ensuring the safety of the two children who were at real risk of harm.