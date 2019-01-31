Police issue warning over 'illegal' protest that plans to cross Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police have caught wind of an "unlawful" protest planned across Auckland's Harbour Bridge on Sunday.

Tamaki Makaurau Road Policing Manager Inspector Scott Webb warned people planning to go ahead with the event without approval were not only breaking the law, but also putting themselves and others in danger.

"Without the relevant authorisation, any pedestrian crossing of the Harbour Bridge is unlawful," he said in a statement.

"Anyone who does walk, march or cycle as indicated, without prior approval, will be doing so unlawfully, while also posing serious safety risks to themselves, the public and other motorists."

Police had been made aware of plans for a protest march, organised by SkyPath Trust, across the Harbour Bridge, he said.

Any pedestrian access across the Harbour Bridge requires the approval from the NZ Transport Agency, but to date no approval has been issued for the event, inspector Webb says.