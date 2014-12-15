 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Police issue warning over icy South Island roads

share

Source:

NZN

A series of car crashes on Southland's icy roads has prompted warnings from police.

Accident

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to three separate incidents in the region this morning amid thick fog and "very icy" conditions, police said.

Two cars had slipped off the road on the Te Anau-Mossburn Highway by Gorge Hill since 9.30am, while a third crashed at Cardrona Valley Road earlier in the day.

While no one was injured, several people were left shaken and their cars towed.

Police are urging care and asking drivers to slow down, increase following distances and use headlights.

Meanwhile, the MetService has issued a series of snow warnings for roads in the country's south.

Porters Pass and Lindis Pass are expected to get between 1cm and 4cm of snow on the roads early tomorrow, while Lewis Pass might get a sprinkling before midday.

Meanwhile, the Milford Road is expected to get a fall tonight, but little to no snow is expected to accumulate on the ground.

Related

Southland

Transport

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
The Kiwi singer performed numerous hits off her new album, kicking off with Green Light.

Watch: Lorde stuns thousands of Glastonbury fans during blistering half hour set at festival

00:30
2
Marcel Dionne, 65, lowered the tone of the NHL awards show with his comments towards three-time gold medal winner Ali Raisman, 23.

Video: 'Look at those legs' – presenter causes outrage for dodgy on-stage comments towards Olympic gymnast


00:22
3
The woman who filmed the incident claims the man was collecting his free dinner before the police officer pushed him into a power pole.

Video: 'Shut the f*** up' - homeless Sydney man allegedly pushed into power pole by aggressive cop

01:23
4
Team NZ had a short and sharp training session in Bermuda as they prepare for rivals Oracle in races five and six tomorrow.

'Some good starting practice' - Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby confident ahead of Oracle battle

00:20
5
A group of troops from the New Zealand Army chant the classic Kiwi song Tutira Mai Nga Iwi while marching in formation.

Watch: 'Here's our #tutiramai shuffle' - NZ Army gets behind All Blacks by chanting classic Kiwi song ahead of Lions test

01:04
The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Sharks.

Christchurch teen Cruz Topai-Aveai set for the bright lights of the NRL, signs with Sharks

The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Cronulla Sharks.

00:31
The Kiwi singer performed numerous hits off her new album, kicking off with Green Light.

Watch: Lorde stuns thousands of Glastonbury fans during blistering half hour set at festival

The Kiwi singer took to the Other Stage, opening her set with a rendition of Green Light

02:01
The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tomorrow night after overcoming his thumb injury.

'The body's in good nick!' Kieran Read ready to go against physical Lions after two months on the sidelines

The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tonight after overcoming his thumb injury.

00:25
Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

03:00
Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ