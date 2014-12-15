Police issue warning over icy South Island roads

A series of car crashes on Southland's icy roads has prompted warnings from police.

Accident Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to three separate incidents in the region this morning amid thick fog and "very icy" conditions, police said.

Two cars had slipped off the road on the Te Anau-Mossburn Highway by Gorge Hill since 9.30am, while a third crashed at Cardrona Valley Road earlier in the day.

While no one was injured, several people were left shaken and their cars towed.

Police are urging care and asking drivers to slow down, increase following distances and use headlights.

Meanwhile, the MetService has issued a series of snow warnings for roads in the country's south.

Porters Pass and Lindis Pass are expected to get between 1cm and 4cm of snow on the roads early tomorrow, while Lewis Pass might get a sprinkling before midday.