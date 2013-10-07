TODAY |

Police issue warning about counterfeit cash in Invercargill

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Southland
Crime and Justice

People are being asked to keep a lookout for counterfeit cash in Invercargill following reports of fake bank notes being presented at businesses recently.

Police today issued a warning to workers, and asked them to be aware of security features within New Zealand bank notes.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has clear guides outlining security features of New Zealand bank notes and how to spot counterfeit notes, including a downloadable PDF quick guide, on their website. Security features are the same on all denominations.

"If you believe someone is trying to pass you a counterfeit note, do not accept it and notify police," a statement from police said.

"If you find you’ve already received a counterfeit note, put it in an envelope to avoid handling it further and get in touch with police."

Police are making inquiries into the reports already received.

Anyone with information about these counterfeit notes or anyone who might be involved in their manufacture or distribution is asked to contact police on 105 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

File image of $50 and $100 notes. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Southland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:35
Grieving Samoan mum loses two children to suspected measles, third child is ill
2
Air New Zealand to sell $2 plus taxes return flights between London and LA
3
Three people charged over death of autistic boy restrained for two hours at California school
4
Huge manta ray washes up on remote Northland beach
5
Shane Jones says he won't be 'cowed by people' who disagree with his views on immigration
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:10

Woman pleads not guilty to murdering Christchurch woman who died in 1995 after being stabbed multiple times

'Get back to the garden' - David Seymour's swift retort to Maggie Barry amid 'major war' claim after euthanasia Bill passes

Government to consider replacing RNZ, TVNZ with new public broadcaster
05:51

Shane Jones says he won't be 'cowed by people' who disagree with his views on immigration