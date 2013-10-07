Police issue warning about counterfeit cash in Invercargill

People are being asked to keep a lookout for counterfeit cash in Invercargill following reports of fake bank notes being presented at businesses recently.

Police today issued a warning to workers, and asked them to be aware of security features within New Zealand bank notes.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has clear guides outlining security features of New Zealand bank notes and how to spot counterfeit notes, including a downloadable PDF quick guide, on their website. Security features are the same on all denominations.

"If you believe someone is trying to pass you a counterfeit note, do not accept it and notify police," a statement from police said.

"If you find you’ve already received a counterfeit note, put it in an envelope to avoid handling it further and get in touch with police."

Police are making inquiries into the reports already received.