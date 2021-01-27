Police issue warning after reports of man doing indecent acts in Auckland Domain

Police are warning people to vigilant after reports of a man doing indecent acts in Auckland Domain over the past two months.

A Google Map showing the approximate location (in red) where a man has been seen acting inappropriately in Auckland Domain. Source: Google Maps/1 News

An Auckland mother, who spoke to 1 NEWS anonymously, said she noticed a man watching her while touching himself inappropriately "in broad daylight" on a pathway in the domain on December 11.

She described him as being tall and lean, with dark-coloured hair, and he was wearing navy blue sport shorts.

Police were called, but after searching the area they were unable to find him.

The woman said she had been afraid to walk the path since then, and had only recently felt OK about walking the path again this week.

On Monday, she saw the same man again, acting inappropriately.

When he was noticed, he fled into the bushes, and the woman called police again, but they were again unable to find him.

"I'm pretty disgusted that he's just out there," the woman said.

"I do think this guy could escalate - especially since those domain walks can be quite isolated.

"There is absolutely a chance he could take advantage."

Inspector Gary Davey, Area Commander for Auckland City Central, said people should be vigilant in the area, and report any similar behaviour immediately.

"Police are aware of a small number of reports of a man doing indecent acts around the Auckland Domain in the past two months," Davey said.

"On a number of occasions police have responded to these reports, however following extensive area inquiries this man has not been located.

"Police treat these matters extremely seriously.