Police issue warning after people wrongly IDed as suspects in Wellington sex assault investigation

Police are warning against misinformation after multiple people were wrongly identified as suspects on social media amid an ongoing investigation into sexual assault allegations against three Wellington musicians.

Police (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

Police launched “Operation Emerald” last week after multiple allegations of violence, sexual assault and rape were made against three male Wellington musicians on social media.

People alleged they’ve been drugged, raped, and harassed by the three men, who are prominent on the social scene.

Today, police asked people not to share unverified information online.

read more Sexual assault, violence allegations made against three Wellington musicians

“Since then, people who have absolutely nothing to do with the allegations have been accused of being the offenders on social media,” police said.

“We know operations like this one create significant concern in the community. This concern is absolutely warranted.

“However, we are again urging people to come to police if they have concerns and avoid sharing identifying information on social media.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 100 accusations have been made anonymously via a public Instagram account last week.

Detective Inspector John van den Heuvel said last week police had received "a small number of complaints directly and these are currently under investigation".

"We know that coming forward to report a sexual assault can be incredibly difficult, but I want to reassure the Wellington community that we treat these reports extremely seriously," van den Heuvel said.

"Come forward, tell us your story. We will treat you with utmost respect and sensitivity."

read more Wellington music scene sexual assault allegations: Man believes he prevented attack

Those with information that can help with the investigation are asked to call 105 and quote Operation Emerald.