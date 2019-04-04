Police issue warning after people needed help while fishing in dinghy off Bay of Plenty coast

People have been warned to stay local and use common sense after the Coastguard was called to help three people in need of assistance while fishing in a dinghy in the Bay of Plenty today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Several people were also caught swimming at beaches and one person was spoken to by police after taking to the water in a kayak, Western Bay of Plenty police said in a Facebook post today.

"A short time later the coastguard was required to assist three young people fishing in a dinghy in Omokoroa," police said.

"This is a prime example of people putting themselves, and emergency responders, at unnecessary risk.

"We are asking people to stay local, apply common sense and not do anything that could risk injury or require search and rescue services.