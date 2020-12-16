Police issue warning after man filmed taking joy ride in portaloo in Mount Maunganui

Police are urging motorists against acting in a way that puts themselves or others in danger after a man was filmed taking a joy ride in a portaloo.

Video shared on social media shows a man sneak into the portaloo between sets of lights on Hewletts Rd, in Mount Maunganui..

The man, who was in the passenger seat, steps out of a car while waiting in traffic, then jumps into a portaloo on the back of a trailer in front.

The vehicle then pulls away as the lights change, before coming to a stop again at traffic lights a short time later.

The man reemerged and ran back to his vehicle.

The man involved told 1 NEWS it was quite "pleasant" but some "music" might have made the journey more enjoyable.

Although he concedes it "wasn't at a concert".

Police told 1 NEWS they were not a aware of the incident.