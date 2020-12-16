TODAY |

Police issue warning after man filmed taking joy ride in portaloo in Mount Maunganui

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are urging motorists against acting in a way that puts themselves or others in danger after a man was filmed taking a joy ride in a portaloo.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The joy ride took place on Hewletts Rd, in Mt Maunganui. Source: Supplied

Video shared on social media shows a man sneak into the portaloo between sets of lights on Hewletts Rd, in Mount Maunganui..

The man, who was in the passenger seat, steps out of a car while waiting in traffic, then jumps into a portaloo on the back of a trailer in front.

The vehicle then pulls away as the lights change, before coming to a stop again at traffic lights a short time later.

The man reemerged and ran back to his vehicle.

The man involved told 1 NEWS it was quite "pleasant" but some "music" might have made the journey more enjoyable.

Although he concedes it "wasn't at a concert".

Police told 1 NEWS they were not a aware of the incident.

"Without knowing more about the circumstances, it's not really something we can provide comment on, except to urge people not to act in a way that may put themselves or other road users at risk," a spokeswoman said.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:36
'Was angry the word?' — Ardern reflects on Trump's criticism of NZ's Covid-19 response
2
One person dead, road closed after crash in Waimakariri, Canterbury this afternoon
3
Police identify 85-year-old pedestrian killed after being hit by a car in Nelson
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp.
5
NZ's longest serving prisoner Alfred Thomas Vincent to be released
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:20

Pilot may have struck powerlines in Mahia Peninsula helicopter crash today

One person dead, road closed after crash in Waimakariri, Canterbury this afternoon
00:57

Orangutans in the sky: New addition to Auckland Zoo lets apes climb 25 metres up
00:27

Schools of children left hospitalised after fatal helicopter crash offer condolences, counselling