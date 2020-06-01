Police issue stern warning to Waikato student over flyer encouraging looting of local supermarket

Police have given a Waikato student a stern warning for distributing a flyer that encouraged the looting of a local supermarket.

Source: 1 NEWS

The flyer was distributed earlier this week and called for the looting of the Te Awamutu Fresh Choice as a show of support for the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

It was created by a student at a school in the same town, and was originally intended to be a prank, according to the Te Awamutu Courier.

Police told 1 NEWS they have spoken with the school and the student involved.

"They were made aware that this is not acceptable behaviour and not an appropriate way to show support. They do not intend to engage in this activity," said a police spokesperson.

The school has since recovered the flyers that were distributed and advised its students that this is not acceptable behaviour.