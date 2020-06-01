TODAY |

Police issue stern warning to Waikato student over flyer encouraging looting of local supermarket

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have given a Waikato student a stern warning for distributing a flyer that encouraged the looting of a local supermarket. 

Source: 1 NEWS

The flyer was distributed earlier this week and called for the looting of the Te Awamutu Fresh Choice as a show of support for the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. 

It was created by a student at a school in the same town, and was originally intended to be a prank, according to the Te Awamutu Courier

Police told 1 NEWS they have spoken with the school and the student involved.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Thousands took to the streets on our major cities this afternoon, protesting against police brutality and racism. Source: 1 NEWS

"They were made aware that this is not acceptable behaviour and not an appropriate way to show support. They do not intend to engage in this activity," said a police spokesperson.

The school has since recovered the flyers that were distributed and advised its students that this is not acceptable behaviour.

Police say they have also visited the supermarket and provided reassurance in the wake of the flyer.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:46
Watch: David Seymour kicked out of Parliament after calling Winston Peters 'grandpa'
2
Breakfast dissolves into chaos as weather presenter Matty McLean disappears mid-show
3
One person dead following reported assault on Auckland's North Shore
4
Pregnant elephant dies in India after eating explosive-filled pineapple - report
5
Judith Collins dresses down Labour's Tamati Coffey after he calls National MP Melissa Lee ‘love’
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:26

'The police wouldn't talk to us,' sister of Hāwera man who died in custody says
00:23

Investigation into university accommodations during lockdown receives unanimous party support
25:03

Inside Parliament: Growing calls for Level 1 as Government holds the line
00:23

Judith Collins dresses down Labour's Tamati Coffey after he calls National MP Melissa Lee ‘love’