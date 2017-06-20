Police investigation underway after toddler punched at Auckland supermarket

Police are investigating an incident at a supermarket in Wairau Park, Auckland where a toddler was allegedly hit in the head yesterday.

Toddler allegedly punched in supermarket Source: 1 NEWS

A facebook post by the boy Theo's father Shane Maddren reads: "My 1.6 year-old son was hit in the side of the head with a closed fist from a young man who we believe was intellectually disabled".

Shane Maddren goes on to say although Theo son was confused by the attack he didn't cry and that the 'man left with his dad/carer ...he continued kicking and pushing things off shelves".

Theo was later taken to hospital for vomiting but this was thought to be a viral infection and has now "been given the all clear to go home".