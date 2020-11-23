Police investigation underway after person shot in Auckland suburb of Ōtara overnight

A police investigation is underway after a person was shot in South Auckland overnight.
Source: File image
The person sustained a minor gunshot wound at a private address on Parker Crescent in Ōtara this morning, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.
Police were called to the incident just after 2.30am.
The person was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.
Inquiries are ongoing - anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 and quote file number 210306/1959. Information can also be passed on to Police anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.