One person has died following a house fire in Aranui, Christchurch early this morning.

Two people were transferred to hospital with minor injuries after the blaze at a property on Gosport Street.

Fire and Emergency NZ says the fire is now out.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Darryl Ball told 1 NEWS they were alerted to a well-involved house fire at 2.10am.

Police said they will be making inquiries into the cause of the blaze.