Police investigation underway after man's body recovered from Auckland creek

Police are at the scene following the sudden death of a man found unresponsive in the water at an Auckland creek this morning.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

The man was discovered in the water at Meola Creek, Westmere at around 7am.

Enquiries are now underway to establish the circumstances of his death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

Cordons are in place and the public has been asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who saw or heard anything unusual in the area overnight or early this morning has been urged to contact police on (09) 302 6557.

