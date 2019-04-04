TODAY |

Police investigation launched after newborn hospitalised in critical condition

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have launched an investigation in to determine how a three-week-old baby sustained injuries in Hamilton earlier this week.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement this afternoon, Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said the baby girl is in a critical condition in Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital.

"Her injuries are being treated as unexplained while Police, alongside Oranga Tamariki, work to establish the cause," Saunders said.

A scene examination has been completed at the Hamilton property where the baby and her parents live but the investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided when available.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police investigation launched after newborn hospitalised in critical condition
2
Building in Gaza collapses after massive Israeli strike during reporter's live cross
3
Boy, 6, with life-threatening condition cut off from legal CBD medication because of 'broken' drug law
4
Salaries of senior public service workers exposed as Govt targets lower paid staffers for wage freeze
5
To flash or not to flash? - Is tipping off oncoming traffic about a speed camera an offence?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Another man facing Dilworth School abuse charges dies
01:57

Rotorua business looks to fill New Zealand's shortage of crane operators

05:06

Rocket Lab to attempt launch of recycled rocket - joining SpaceX as only two companies to do so
03:48

Does how you treat your shopping trolley indicate whether you are a good person or not?