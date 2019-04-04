Police investigation launched after newborn hospitalised in critical condition

Police have launched an investigation in to determine how a three-week-old baby sustained injuries in Hamilton earlier this week.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement this afternoon, Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said the baby girl is in a critical condition in Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital.

"Her injuries are being treated as unexplained while Police, alongside Oranga Tamariki, work to establish the cause," Saunders said.