Police investigation launched after body found in burning car in south-east Auckland

Police are investigating after a person was found inside a burning car in south-east Auckland last night.

Emergency services were called to a car fire on Chapel Road, in Flat Bush, at 8.10pm, police said.



A body was found inside the vehicle, a police spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS this morning.

Cordons will remain in place on Chapel Road and Ormiston Road, and Stancombe Road and Chapel Road, this morning while the scene is examined.

Police are investigating to determine what has occurred.

