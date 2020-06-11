Police investigation into alleged racial abuse, assault of Māori woman in Auckland 'progressing well'

Police say their investigation regarding a Māori woman alleging she was racially abused and assaulted while out on a walk on an Auckland volcano earlier this week is “progressing well”.

Ngahina Hohaia told TVNZ1's Te Karere on Wednesday she drove to Owairaka in Mt Albert for a morning walk when she saw a pākehā woman and her dog leaving a tent being used by the Honour the Maunga protest group

The group had occupied the mountain since November in order to protect 345 adult trees.

Police told 1 NEWS today they have received calls from the public about the case and are assessing the new information.

Police also said they are reviewing footage of the incident as part of their inquiries.

Ms Hohaia said the confrontation started soon after she arrived on the maunga.

“She was just leaving the campaign tent and walking back in the gateway with her dog," she said. “Her dog was off the leash walking in front of my vehicle and it took quite a while for me to be able to drive up into the driveway into the carpark.

"So I made the point of saying to her when I drove into the carpark, ‘You need to keep a hold of your dog,’ and her reply to me was, ‘Shut up you black bitch, you disgraceful idiots who go around with those mokos on your face.'

"She wouldn't continue with the racial abuse while I had my phone out. Then she stepped towards me, she rushed towards me and she hit me."

Safety is now a concern at Owairaka after the public toilet block and carpark were vandalised with racist images during lockdown.