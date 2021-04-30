TODAY |

Police investigating whether stabbing, bloody Auckland CBD fight scene linked

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are trying to figure out if a stabbing and an early morning fight in central Auckland are linked. 

Blood around a taxi on Vincent Street in Auckland CBD. Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock said two groups of four people had a fight at a taxi on Vincent St at about 5.15am today.

She said four people had approached another four people at the taxi before the fighting broke out. 

A man with a serious leg injury was later found by police and transported to hospital.

Police cordoned off the street, where a large pool of blood could be seen next to the taxi.

Police cordon off Vincent Street in Auckland CBD. Source: 1 NEWS

Bostock said about 45 minutes later, police learned another man had turned up at Waitākere Hospital with a stab wound injury. 

It is understood to be serious and he has been transported to Auckland Hospital for surgery. 

"Inquiries are in their very early stages and it is too soon to say whether these two incidents are linked.

A small section of Vincent St remains closed as police carry out their investigation. 

Anyone who witnessed the fight or anyone with information about what has taken place can contact Auckland City Police on 09 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

