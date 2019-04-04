Police investigating 'unexplained death' after body found in Porirua stream

A body has been found this morning in a Porirua stream which police are treating as an unxeplained death.

Police say they were called to Bothamley Park, near Champion Street, just before 8am this morning when the body was found in a stream near Cannons Creek.

Champion Street has since been closed between Mepham Place and Windley Street, and cordons are in place in parts of Bothamley Park while police are at the scene.