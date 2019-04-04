Police investigating 'unexplained death' after body found in Porirua stream

A body has been found this morning in a Porirua stream which police are treating as an unxeplained death.
Police say they were called to Bothamley Park, near Champion Street, just before 8am this morning when the body was found in a stream near Cannons Creek.
Champion Street has since been closed between Mepham Place and Windley Street, and cordons are in place in parts of Bothamley Park while police are at the scene.
Police would like to hear from anyone who might have information about the incident, asking anyone with information to call Porirua Police on (04) 238 1400, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.