Police investigating three suspicious early morning fires in Christchurch

Two churches in Christchurch and a cafe have been hit by suspicious fires this morning.

Firefighters were called to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Burwood just after 3am. The building was well-ablaze.

Meanwhile, other fire crews were called to a small fire in a back room at that Cardboard Cathedral.

Firefighters attended just after 3.30am and the blaze was extinguished quickly.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said it was unusual to have two church fires within half an hour of one another.

A fire investigator will attend both scenes and police has been notified.

In a statement, police told 1 NEWS they there was another fire at Beach Road Cafe in New Brighton early this morning.