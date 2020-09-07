TODAY |

Police investigating three suspicious early morning fires in Christchurch

Source:  1 NEWS

Two churches in Christchurch and a cafe have been hit by suspicious fires this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fire crews attended the Jehovah’s Witness church in Burwood and the Cardboard Cathedral. Source: Breakfast

Firefighters were called to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Burwood just after 3am. The building was well-ablaze.

Meanwhile, other fire crews were called to a small fire in a back room at that Cardboard Cathedral.

Firefighters attended just after 3.30am and the blaze was extinguished quickly.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said it was unusual to have two church fires within half an hour of one another.

A fire investigator will attend both scenes and police has been notified.

In a statement, police told 1 NEWS they there was another fire at Beach Road Cafe in New Brighton early this morning. 


New Zealand
Religion
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Watch: Novak Djokovic sensationally kicked out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball
2
Surge of homes being sold without buyers seeing the property
3
Six months of Covid: 'When I get out of a chair, I look like an 85-year-old'
4
'Not lockdowns' - Controversial epidemiologist calls for end to ‘irrational’ Covid-19 elimination strategy
5
Ardern adamant child wellbeing improving despite damning report - 'We are making a difference'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
07:07

Covid 19: Family of Dr Joe Williams 'struggling to come to grips' with his death, nephew says
00:20

Border staff to be tested weekly for Covid-19 or face $1000 fine

Pepper spray use rises in prisons around New Zealand, Corrections figures show

Morning Briefing Sept 7: New border rules begin