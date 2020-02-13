Police investigating Tauranga double-homicide kill person on SH2 during shoot-out

Police have killed a person in a shoot-out after stopping a vehicle over the gang-related double-homicide inquiry taking place in Tauranga.

A section of State Highway 2 is closed over the incident this evening.

Footage taken by a 1 NEWS reporter shows an ambulance and a number of police cars at the scene.

Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle at 7.46pm on Carmichael Road in Tauranga, in relation to the ongoing double-homicide inquiry.

According to police, the vehicle failed to stop and a firearm was discharged at officers.

In a statement police said: "The vehicle fled towards the CBD, and continued to fire shots at police.

"The vehicle then stopped and an occupant continued to discharge the firearm.

"Police returned fire and in the exchange the offender was fatally wounded.

"The armed offenders squad is in attendance and there is no further risk to the public," the statement concludes.

The NZ Transport Agency says SH2 is closed between Bethlehem roundabout and Cameron Rd.