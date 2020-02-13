TODAY |

Police investigating Tauranga double-homicide kill person on SH2 during shoot-out

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have killed a person in a shoot-out after stopping a vehicle over the gang-related double-homicide inquiry taking place in Tauranga.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One person was fatally shot in the incident. Source: 1 NEWS

A section of State Highway 2 is closed over the incident this evening.

Footage taken by a 1 NEWS reporter shows an ambulance and a number of police cars at the scene.

Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle at 7.46pm on Carmichael Road in Tauranga, in relation to the ongoing double-homicide inquiry.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There were deepening concerns about gang tensions in the region prior to last night’s double killing. Source: 1 NEWS

According to police, the vehicle failed to stop and a firearm was discharged at officers.

In a statement police said: "The vehicle fled towards the CBD, and continued to fire shots at police.

"The vehicle then stopped and an occupant continued to discharge the firearm.

"Police returned fire and in the exchange the offender was fatally wounded.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two men were gunned down on Tuesday night near Tauranga. Source: 1 NEWS

"The armed offenders squad is in attendance and there is no further risk to the public," the statement concludes.

The NZ Transport Agency says SH2 is closed between Bethlehem roundabout and Cameron Rd.


New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:09
Police investigating Tauranga double-homicide kill person on SH2 during shoot-out
2
Thieves execute 'Spider-Man' moves in bizarre robbery at Hamilton car yard
3
1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: National and ACT hold the numbers to form a government
4
Watch: Seven Sharp reunites actors to recreate classic Mitre 10 sandpit ad
5
Woman sued by Sir Bob Jones for calling him a racist tears up at defamation trial
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Body pulled from water in search for diver missing in Akaraoa Harbour, Canterbury

Trade Me users capitalising on coronavirus scare, selling hand sanitiser at huge markup
02:07

Woman sued by Sir Bob Jones for calling him a racist tears up at defamation trial
00:27

Sister of man killed in gang-related Bay of Plenty shooting pays tribute to him online