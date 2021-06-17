Police investigating suspicious house fire in Wellington

A fire investigator and police will this morning begin their investigation into a suspicious house fire in Wellington last night.

Ten fire engines were called to the scene on Austin Street in Mount Victoria at around 9.20pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The blaze at the two-storey property has since been put out, but a neighbouring home was also damaged in the fire.

No one was injured.