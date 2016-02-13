 

Police investigating 'suspicious death' in Invercargill

Invercargill Police are investigating a death last night which has been deemed "suspicious". 

Emergency services were called to Southland Stadium at around 11pm last night, after reports of a serious assault. 

The victim of the assault has since died. 

Stadium general manager Nigel Skelt said on Facebook that the incident occurred in the carpark.

"The incident does not involve ILT Stadium Southland or staff."

Police investigations are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 03 211 0400.

