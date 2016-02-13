Police investigating suspected drive-by shooting in Dunedin this morning

Police are investigating a firearms incident where shots were fired at a Surrey Street property in South Dunedin early this morning.
The shooting is believed to have been carried out by a passing vehicle about 6am.
No occupants of the house were injured and a scene examination has been conducted.
Police inquiries continue. and they are appealing for information from anyone who saw a vehicle on Surrey Street or in surrounding areas that appeared out of place or travelling at speed early this morning.
Anyone with information can call Dunedin Police on (03) 471 4800.