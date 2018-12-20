Police investigating sudden, unexplained death of infant at Middlemore Hospital

Police are investigating following the sudden death of an infant at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital this morning.

Middlemore Hospital.

Hospital staff alerted police following the infant's death at around 9.30am, Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward told 1 NEWS in a statement.

"We are treating the death as unexplained and making a number of inquiries," Hayward said.

A post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

A Counties Manukau DHB spokesperson told Stuff the infant's death occurred at the hospital's emergency department.



Hayward said police are in contact with the infant's family and they are assisting them in their investigation.

"Understandably, this is an extremely difficult time for them and we are ensuring they are supported," he said.