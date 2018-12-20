TODAY |

Police investigating sudden, unexplained death of infant at Middlemore Hospital

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are investigating following the sudden death of an infant at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital this morning.

Middlemore Hospital. Source: Counties Manukau Health

Hospital staff alerted police following the infant's death at around 9.30am, Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward told 1 NEWS in a statement.

"We are treating the death as unexplained and making a number of inquiries," Hayward said.

A post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

A Counties Manukau DHB spokesperson told Stuff the infant's death occurred at the hospital's emergency department.

Hayward said police are in contact with the infant's family and they are assisting them in their investigation.

"Understandably, this is an extremely difficult time for them and we are ensuring they are supported," he said.

An update is not expected until after the completion of the post-mortem.

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tom Walsh books final spot after foul call overturned
2
Hilary Barry proudly references BSA ruling about her anti-vaxxer comments
3
'Oh my God' — Pair's incredible encounter with orca in Bay of Islands
4
Sydney man in his 20s dies from Covid-19
5
Vaccination plea made as details of young Sydney man's Covid death revealed
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Covid vaccine available early for those aged 55 and over

No new Covid-19 cases in the community, two at border

Full video: Vaccine update as NZ to hit 2 million doses

Former Gloriavale man pleads guilty to sex offending against children