Police investigating sudden death of man found dead in Auckland creek

Police are at the scene following the sudden death of a man found unresponsive in the water at an Auckland creek this morning.

Source: File image

The man was discovered in the water at Meola Creek, in Westmere, at around 7am.

Enquiries are now underway to establish the circumstances of his death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

Cordons are in place and the public has been asked to avoid the area.