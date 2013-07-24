Police investigating spate of 'suspicious' car fires in Hawke's Bay

A spate of car fire in Flaxmere in Hawke's Bay has sparked a police investigation.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Between midnight and 3am yesterday police attended two vehicle fires on Margate Avenue and one on Diaz Drive.

They had already been investigating several suspicious fires in the suburb and think they may all be linked.

All of the vehicles were parked on streets and two were severely damaged.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information.