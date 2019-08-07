TODAY |

Police investigating spate of firearms incidents, attempted hit-and-run in Hawke's Bay

Police are investigating a spate of incidents involving firearms and an attempted hit-and-run in Wairoa, Hawke's Bay yesterday.

The incidents come amid a recent rise in gang tensions in the region.

Police also seized a firearm and a quantity of methamphetamine in Wairoa when they pulled over a vehicle of interest around 11.30pm. 

Police stopped the vehicle and they say the driver was found to be in possession of a loaded .22 pistol and methamphetamine.

The 25-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm and possession of methamphetamine, and was due to appear in the Gisborne District Court today.

The charge comes as police are also appealing to the public for information into other incidents in Wairoa yesterday.

'A different pathway' - top cop calls for community backing to tackle Hawke's Bay gang crime

Earlier in the evening police received a report of a firearm being presented at a residential property on Black Street, followed by reports a short time later of a firearm being pointed at a vehicle.

They are also investigating reports of a fight on Brian Avenue, where a vehicle is alleged to have been used in an attempt to run those involved over.

Police say these are believed to be isolated incidents involving people known to each other.

Anyone with information relating to these incidents is encouraged to contact police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
