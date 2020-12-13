TODAY |

Police investigating seven fires in Christchurch overnight

Source:  1 NEWS

Christchurch police are investigating a string of seven fires that broke out in the city overnight.

It comes as just a day after flames ripped through Port Hills which has now been brought under control.

Around 40 homes were forced to evacuate following a scrub fire in the suburb of Hillsborough on Friday, with fire investigators now following "good, positive leads" to work out how it started, Fire and Emergency New Zealand Area Commander Dave Stackhouse yesterday told 1 NEWS.

Firefighters to check for hotspots on Port Hills following large scrub fire

Seven fires then broke out around the city overnight, most of them tree fires.

Callouts started at 12.35am and went through until 4.05am across Addington, Dallington and Hagley Park.

Police say- there is nothing to suggest the seven fires are linked to the Port Hills fire.

No charges have been filed at this stage.

