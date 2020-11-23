TODAY |

Police investigating reports of man presenting gun at member of the public in Auckland's Ōtara

Source:  1 NEWS

There have been two firearms incidents in two locations across Auckland this afternoon.

Source: File image

At about 2.40pm, Police were called to Ōtara after a man was reported to have walked out of a property on Bairds Road with a firearm.

Police said the man “presented a firearm at a member of the public” before reportedly walking back inside.

Armed police approached the address, but the man wasn’t found, police said.

Police inquiries are ongoing.

Just after 3pm, police received another report that someone in a vehicle had a handgun on Seaview Road in Piha.

Police, including the Eagle helicopter, located the vehicle of interest.

Everyone in the car was taken into custody after an armed vehicle stop.

Police found a BB gun in the vehicle.

No charges have been laid at this stage, police said.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
'Taking the trash out' — Planeload of Australian deportees sent to New Zealand
2
'I was incorrect' — Ashley Bloomfield admits he was wrong to accept invitation to NZ cricket match
3
Jacinda Ardern drops hint about wedding plans — 'It's a beautiful part of the country'
4
Customers of two major NZ power companies to get refunds over 2019 price spike
5
Vessel seized after recreational fishermen caught with five times legal limit of snapper
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Air New Zealand plane was not deep cleaned following MIQ charter flight

Sending deportees to NZ a 'deplorable move by the Australian Government' - Hipkins

01:17

MIQ debt collection regime similar to student loan, PM says as people able to leave NZ without paying

Homicide investigation launched after woman found dead, man critically injured in Auckland's Pukekohe