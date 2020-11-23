Police investigating reports of man presenting gun at member of the public in Auckland's Ōtara

There have been two firearms incidents in two locations across Auckland this afternoon.

At about 2.40pm, Police were called to Ōtara after a man was reported to have walked out of a property on Bairds Road with a firearm.

Police said the man “presented a firearm at a member of the public” before reportedly walking back inside.

Armed police approached the address, but the man wasn’t found, police said.

Police inquiries are ongoing.

Just after 3pm, police received another report that someone in a vehicle had a handgun on Seaview Road in Piha.

Police, including the Eagle helicopter, located the vehicle of interest.

Everyone in the car was taken into custody after an armed vehicle stop.

Police found a BB gun in the vehicle.