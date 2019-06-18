TODAY |

Police investigating online death threats against high-profile Auckland councillor

Katie Bradford
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Katie Bradford
Auckland
Technology

Police are investigating a torrent of social media abuse aimed at Auckland Councillor Penny Hulse, including a Facebook post saying she should be shot.

The former deputy mayor says the comments are the worst she's seen in 27 years in public office and while politicians are well used to abuse, this goes too far.

Many of the posts are too vile to repeat publicly and have now been taken down.

Some are derogatory gendered attacks using the worst language imaginable, while others accuse her of corruption.

Ms Hulse says the comments directed at her are far nastier than anything her male counterparts receive, and Mayor Phil Goff agrees.

He says women cop the worst abuse and the people who post such rubbish are "pathetic".

Auckland Council security staff referred the Facebook comments to police, who are now investigating.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    It comes amid rising concerns that social media abuse could lead to real-life violence. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Crime and Justice
    Katie Bradford
    Auckland
    Technology
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    01:48
    The Storm enforcer is also eligible to play for Toa Samoa, with both his parents born in the Pacific Islands.
    'NZ gave my family a safe place to stay' - Kiwis prop vows to never switch allegiances, despite Samoan lineage
    2
    If Comanchero gang think they can take on Mongrel Mob in NZ 'they'll be in for a shock', ex-Aussie cop says
    3
    The Pike River Recovery Agency CEO gave Breakfast a progress an update four weeks into the re-entry.
    'Morale is high' as Pike River mine re-entry crew nears note left by 2011 search team vowing to return
    4
    Andrew Fifita made sure to give Vatuvei a bit of stick after winning the Dancing with the Stars competition.
    'Is that that dancing guy?' Manu Vatuvei teased by former Mate Ma'a Tonga teammate Andrew Fifita
    5
    Rescuers free man and his dog trapped in West Coast cave
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    The capital kicked off a series of strikes across the nation today.

    Students who organised school climate action planning nationwide general strike
    00:14
    It all happened at a Family Dollar store in Phoenix, Arizona.

    Parents call for firing of US cops who pointed guns over daughter's alleged doll theft

    Concerns over 14-year-old girl missing from Whanganui
    00:55
    Minister of Children, Tracey Martin, made the announcement today after the incident last month.

    Terms of reference released for review into Oranga Tamariki newborn uplift case