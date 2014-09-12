Police investigating man suspected of importing cheap gun magazines from Australia to cash in on NZ buyback

The Associated Press has found at least one man may have tried to swindle hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Government's gun buyback scheme.

Police are investigating whether the man, who isn't a New Zealand citizen, imported cheap gun magazines from Australia to try to cash in. The Government has set aside more than $200 million for the buyback scheme.

Police deputy commissioner Mike Clement said the man showed up at an Auckland buyback event with thousands of magazines seeking to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in Government compensation.

A possible flaw in his plan? Clement himself happened to be at the event.

"It's one of those things that didn't look right, didn't feel right," Clement said.

He said police were keeping hold of the magazines and hadn't paid the man any money while they carried out their investigation.

"The vast majority of people are doing the right thing," Clement said. "But there are a handful of people who just, for whatever reason, feel like there might be an opportunity they might be able to exploit."

Under the buyback scheme, gun owners get between 25 per cent and 95 per cent of the pre-tax price of a new gun, depending on the condition of the firearm.

Police take bank details from owners and usually deposit money into their accounts within a few days.