Police investigating Karori homicide seek man who took car ride with two women

Police investigating the death of Rau Tongia in Karori last December are now seeking a person who was given a ride in a vehicle in the early hours of 20 December.

Police were initially called to a disorder incident at the property in Percy Dyett Drive at around 1.25am on December 20.

A homicide investigation was launched after Tongia's body was found.

Police say Tongia was shot at the Karori address.

Two women were charged with murder last month and a second woman, was also charged as an accessory to the murder for allegedly hiding the murder weapon.

Investigators are now seeking a man who was picked up on Kent Terrace, on the Sunday prior to Christmas, and driven to Mount Victoria after being offered a ride by two female occupants.

The vehicle is a silver 2007 Nissan Dualis.

Police say they are confident the man is not connected to the homicide but believe he may have information that could assist in the investigation.

