Police investigating Karori homicide seek man who took car ride with two women

Source:  1 NEWS

Police investigating the death of Rau Tongia in Karori last December are now seeking a person who was given a ride in a vehicle in the early hours of 20 December.

Police at court. Source: istock.com

Police were initially called to a disorder incident at the property in Percy Dyett Drive at around 1.25am on December 20.

A homicide investigation was launched after Tongia's body was found.

Police say Tongia was shot at the Karori address.

Two women were charged with murder last month and a second woman, was also charged as an accessory to the murder for allegedly hiding the murder weapon.

Investigators are now seeking a man who was picked up on Kent Terrace, on the Sunday prior to Christmas, and driven to Mount Victoria after being offered a ride by two female occupants.

The vehicle is a silver 2007 Nissan Dualis.

Police say they are confident the man is not connected to the homicide but believe he may have information that could assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 201220/8063.

