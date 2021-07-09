Police investigating if two Auckland dairy ram raids are linked

Police are trying to determine if a ram raid of a West Auckland dairy and a central Auckland convenience store overnight are linked.

Hutchinson Superette in New Lynn was ram raided overnight. Source: Google Maps

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Frost, Waitematā Police, said a stolen vehicle was reversed at speed into a dairy on Hutchinson Rd, New Lynn, just before 1am this morning.

Police allege a group of youngsters tried to take off with money and cigarettes, but one of them was apprehended by members of the public and "held" until police arrived.

The 13-year-old has been charged with burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and is set to appear in the Youth Court.

Frost said the money and cigarettes were recovered. The stolen vehicle remains at the scene and will be examined today.

"Inquiries are ongoing to identify and locate others involved," he said.

"Police are also looking at the possibility that this incident is linked to another Ram Raid just after 12am in Mt Roskill where a vehicle was driven into a convenience store on White Swan Road in Mt Roskill."

Last week, bollards were installed outside Ōrākei Superette after it was ram raided twice that week.