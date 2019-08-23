Police investigating a homicide after man found dead in Auckland park

A man was found dead in an Auckland park last night, and police have launched a homicide investigation.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

Police Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said police were called to Jellicoe Park in Manurewa last night about 11pm.

A man was found at the scene unresponsive, and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Police said a scene examination is currently taking place, and that "there is not thought to be any risk to the public".

The identity of the man and cause of death have not been released.

Police asked anything with information to call the Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321.