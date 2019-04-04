TODAY |

Police investigating Hamilton homicide seek sighting information from public

Source:  1 NEWS

Police investigating the death of a man in the Hamilton suburb of Bader last night are seeking help from the public.

Source: 1 NEWS

A homicide investigation was launched after a man died following reports of an assault on Slim Street just before 6pm last night, Detective Senior Sergeant William Loughrin said today in a statement.

A scene examination is continuing at the property today and is likely to continue for several more days.

Police are still working to identify and locate the suspect, Mr Loughrin said.

A post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

"Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed people and/or vehicles coming or going from the address of 8 Slim Street between around 5.30pm and 5.45pm yesterday evening," Mr Loughrin said.

"If you have not already spoken to police, please come forward with any information you may have, no matter how small."

Anyone with information has been advised to contact police on 105, either on the phone or online, quoting file number 200605/7207.

