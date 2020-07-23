TODAY |

Police investigating former National MP Andrew Falloon over explicit image allegations

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Police are investigating former National MP Andrew Falloon amid allegations he sent inappropriate images to a number of women. 

Today a fifth complainant came forward, National Party leader Judith Collin said. 

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS "we are investigating and will not be making any further comment at this time".

On Monday, when the first allegation surfaced, police said they "conducted an investigation after receiving a report of an individual sending an unsolicited image".

"The investigation determined it did not meet the threshold for prosecution. As such, no further action will be taken."

On Tuesday, police told 1 NEWS "we have today been made aware of further allegations raised by the Leader of the National Party and we are now seeking more information in relation to these matters".

Mr Falloon resigned from Parliament on Monday after it was revealed he allegedly sent a pornographic image to a young woman, who complained to the police, and then contacted the Prime Minister's office.

From there, it was sent to Ms Collins. She told media today police informed her it was likely they would investigate after four other complainants came forward. 

New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte
