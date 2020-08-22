TODAY |

Police investigating following sudden death of three-month-old baby in Auckland

Police have confirmed they are investigating after a three-month-old baby suddenly died in Auckland over the weekend.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the death at an address on Putney Way. Source: 1 NEWS

Ambulance and police were called to a Manukau apartment block at midday Saturday, and a heavy police presence remained at the residence through to yesterday, including the Counties Manukau Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Police at the scene of sudden death in South Auckland

Police today said it was a common protocol when a sudden death occurred for it to be thoroughly investigated, including the involvement of the CIB team.

A post-mortem is expected to be carried out today.

