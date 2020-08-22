Police investigating following sudden death of three-month-old baby in Auckland

Police have confirmed they are investigating after a three-month-old baby suddenly died in Auckland over the weekend.

Ambulance and police were called to a Manukau apartment block at midday Saturday, and a heavy police presence remained at the residence through to yesterday, including the Counties Manukau Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Police today said it was a common protocol when a sudden death occurred for it to be thoroughly investigated, including the involvement of the CIB team.