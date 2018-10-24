Police investigating following second firearm incident in Levin in a week

Police are appealing for information following a second firearm incident in Levin in a week.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called after a report a gun had been discharged at two addresses in Goldsmith Crescent, Levin, at around 7.30pm last night, detective sergeant Darcy Parke said today in a statement.

Following inquiries, police found that property at both addresses had been damaged but there were no reports of injuries.

Police are now investigating, and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, Mr Parke said.

“While we understand incidents such as this can will cause concerns in the community we are absolutely committed to holding those responsible to account but we can't do it alone, so please if you have seen anything contact police," Mr Parke said.



There will be a visible police presence in the area while police investigate.