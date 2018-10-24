TODAY |

Police investigating following second firearm incident in Levin in a week

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are appealing for information following a second firearm incident in Levin in a week.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called after a report a gun had been discharged at two addresses in Goldsmith Crescent, Levin, at around 7.30pm last night, detective sergeant Darcy Parke said today in a statement.

Following inquiries, police found that property at both addresses had been damaged but there were no reports of injuries.

Police are now investigating, and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, Mr Parke said.

“While we understand incidents such as this can will cause concerns in the community we are absolutely committed to holding those responsible to account but we can't do it alone, so please if you have seen anything contact police," Mr Parke said.

There will be a visible police presence in the area while police investigate.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Manawatu Police on 105, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Cracks starting to show in NZ's Covid-19 health response - 1 NEWS reporter in managed isolation in Auckland hotel
2
Judith Collins calls question about Treaty 'stupid', says she's 'utterly sick of being demonised for my ethnicity'
3
Man describes end to dramatic police chase in Kawerau that saw shots fired
4
After 18 long days in the wilderness, trampers missing near Nelson found alive
5
National ask if Government's concerned 'two-tier' welfare will increase racial inequality
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp

Head Hunters, Rebels gang members arrested in Northland methamphetamine bust
00:23

Tramper Jessica O'Connor was 'in tears' during call to mother after emerging alive from bush ordeal
00:57

Judith Collins calls question about Treaty 'stupid', says she's 'utterly sick of being demonised for my ethnicity'