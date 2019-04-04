TODAY |

Police investigating following man's unexplained death in Upper Hutt

The unexplained death of a man following a disorder incident in Upper Hutt last night is being investigated by police.

The man was found unconscious on Main Street when police arrived on the scene at around 6pm, Hutt Valley area commander Inspector Darrin Thomson said in a statement.

Officers performed CPR, but the man died at the scene.

Police are working to understand the circumstances of the man's death, which is currently being treated as unexplained, Mr Thomson said.

An area of Main Street was cordoned off overnight and a scene examination is continuing this morning.

A post-mortem examination will also be carried out later today.

Police are speaking with a number of parties following the incident.

While no one is being sought in relation to the death, police would like to speak with anyone who may have information about the incident and the events leading up to it.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
 

