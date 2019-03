Waikato police are treating a death last night at Pukemiro near Huntly as a homicide.

Police were called to a property last night at 11.12pm after receiving a report someone had been injured.

Police last night told 1 NEWS they were responding to a fight at the property.

First aid was given, but the male victim died at the scene.

Police are examining the scene today and anyone who has information is asked to contact police on 07 858 6200.