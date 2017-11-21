 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Police investigating death of 18-month-old Tirau girl

Breaking
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

Police are investigating the death of a toddler who died on Tuesday night in Waikato Hospital.

Police car generic.
Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

Taupo Area Police are seeking information into the death of 18-month-old Comfort Joy Witeri-Thompson.

In a statement police say while Comfort's injuries are believed to be non-accidental, Police are still in the process of identifying what occurred at a Tirau address leading up to Comfort requiring medical assistance.

Police urge anyone with information about the girl's death to please contact Tokoroa Police on (07) 885 0100, or Crimestoppers, anonymously if necessary, on 0800 555 111.

Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:18
Kieran Read says the forward pack is aiming to slow down the Canes’ potent attack.

Crusaders welcome back Joe Moody as full-strength squad named for semi-final with Hurricanes
2

Most watched: 'Poor man's Donald Trump' – fired up Simon Bridges likens Winston Peters to US President in Parliament
3

Watch: Winston Peters doesn’t rule out loose leaf medicinal cannabis, criticises National’s bill during exchange with Paula Bennett
4

'Time to go home' - Karl Tu'inukuafe shares heart-warming farewell picture directed to Chiefs
5

Most watched: Tsunami fears as monster iceberg looms dangerously close to small Greenland village
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Trade Me ad for foster parents reveals child's age and gender
A woman walks on a street while watching TV news reporting executions of six members of Aum Shinrikyo, in Tokyo Thursday, July 26, 2018. Japan executed on Thursday all the six members of the doomsday cult who remained on death row for a series of crimes in the 1990s including a sarin gas attack on Tokyo subways that killed 13 people. Images on the screen are, from top left clockwise, Kazuaki Okasaki, Masato Yokoyama, Satoru Hashimoto, Kenichi Hirose, Toru Toyoda and Yasuo Hayashi. (Shinji Kita/Kyodo News via AP)

Japan executes last six members of doomsday cult for 1995 Tokyo subway sarin gas attack
03:25
It comes after Paula Bennett questioned the Acting PM over details of the Government’s bill.

Watch: Winston Peters doesn’t rule out loose leaf medicinal cannabis, criticises National’s bill during exchange with Paula Bennett
02:08
He’s on a fundraising mission to finance the manufacture of the LifePods

LifePod Appeal concert for Eden Park canned after venue withdraws its application in face of residents' opposition

Graphic video shows cop Tasering goat in Oamaru, police change policy on using stun guns on animals

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Animals

Police say officers may no longer use a Taser to capture an animal that's not attacking, after today releasing video of an incident in which a goat was Tasered 13 times before it was brought under control.

A vet attended and the goat was subsequently euthanised, after it was captured at a property in Oamaru on December 1, 2016. 

Releasing the video today, police said a local Animal Control officer had unsuccessfully tried for an hour to secure the goat after it ran through peak morning traffic on the Thames Highway, almost causing vehicles to crash. 

Police outlined the events of that day, saying children were walking to school in the vicinity, and the goat with horns jumped several property fences and was unable to be captured. 

It eventually made its way into a garage, at which point police were called.

The police officer did not want to kill the goat and was also concerned about the use of a firearm in a confined area in a suburban street.

The officer then entered the garage and attempted to use a harness to secure the goat, but this was not successful and he opted to deploy his Taser with the intention to incapacitate the animal so it could be immediately restrained.

The goat initially fell to the floor on the first Taser discharge and the officer went forward to secure it with the harness, but the animal recovered almost immediately, increasing the risk to the officer.

In total the Taser was discharged 13 times before the goat was brought under control. 

The Taser policy now includes guidance that states: "A Taser can be used to deter an attacking animal, but not to capture an animal that is otherwise not attacking."

An independent investigation by the Ministry for Primary Industries under the Animal Welfare Act determined that no charges would be laid.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority also reviewed the police investigation, and was satisfied that "Police have investigated this matter appropriately and reached reasonable conclusions".

With the benefit of hindsight it is accepted that this incident could have been handled differently - Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham

Police say they had previously withheld the video as they considered the contents too graphic for public release, but say the Ombudsman has now provided clarification on that.

Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham says he accepts there will be a range of reactions to the video.

"With the benefit of hindsight it is accepted that this incident could have been handled differently," Mr Basham said.

"The update to the Taser policy means that staff should consider other available options if faced with a similar situation again.

"However I reiterate that the officer involved was acting in good faith to manage a dynamic and exceptionally rare, if not unprecedented situation which posed a risk to the public.

"I stress that in many cases our officers cannot stand back and do nothing when they are faced with a public safety situation. 

"We back our staff in their decision making, and we are committed to learning from every situation we face.

"Public safety will always be our number one priority." Mr Basham said.

Publication by the media of video footage of animals being tasered did not result in any harm - Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says he welcomes the decision by Police to release the footage without him having to make a formal recommendation to do so.

"During my investigation, I carefully reviewed the original arguments made by Police to withhold the footage," Mr Boshier said.

"I note that they had previously released video footage of animals being tasered. This footage was subsequently published by TVNZ - this disclosure and subsequent publication by the media of video footage of animals being tasered did not result in any harm which, in essence, amounted to prejudice to measures protecting the public’s health and safety.

"Consequently, it is difficult for me to see how withholding the video footage is necessary or justified under the Official Information Act," Mr Boshier said.

Police have changed their Taser policy as a result of the incident. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Animals
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Police car generic.

Police investigating death of 18-month-old Tirau girl

Graphic video shows cop Tasering goat in Oamaru, police change policy on using stun guns on animals

Watch: Winston Peters doesn’t rule out loose leaf medicinal cannabis, criticises National’s bill during exchange with Paula Bennett

LifePod Appeal concert for Eden Park canned after venue withdraws its application in face of residents' opposition

Canadian far-right speakers Lauren Southern, Stefan Molyneux coming to New Zealand after securing Auckland speaking venue

Watch: Buttercup the pig used in SAFE protest outside Parliament calling for ban on farrowing crates

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Wellington
Animals

A pig has joined protests outside Parliament this morning for a animal rights cause - protesting the use of farrowing crates.

Buttercup the pig was brought outside the Beehive as a reminder of Labour's election promise to ban the use of the crates, which are used by farmed sows for breeding.

The metal crates, also known as gestation crates, are designed to be large enough only for sows to stand up, lie down and take one step forward or backwards.

Today's protest comes months after animal cruelty activists delivered a 113,000-strong signed petition calling for Government action against the use of the crates.


Animal rights group SAFE wanted to remind of Labour's election promise to ban the use of the crates. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Wellington
Animals