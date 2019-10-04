Police investigating broad daylight brawl on Auckland road

A group of men have been filmed getting into a fight in the middle of a South Auckland road, throwing rocks and using bats.

Police told 1 NEWS they were notified of the disorder incident on Puhinui Road yesterday evening.

Footage of the incident provided to 1 NEWS shows what appears to be five men brawling in the middle of the road near a van and hatchback that are blocking the road.

No individuals were at the scene when the police arrived and despite a search of the area, the men were not found.