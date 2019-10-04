TODAY |

Police investigating broad daylight brawl on Auckland road

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland

A group of men have been filmed getting into a fight in the middle of a South Auckland road, throwing rocks and using bats.

Police told 1 NEWS they were notified of the disorder incident on Puhinui Road yesterday evening.

Footage of the incident provided to 1 NEWS shows what appears to be five men brawling in the middle of the road near a van and hatchback that are blocking the road.

No individuals were at the scene when the police arrived and despite a search of the area, the men were not found.

A police spokesperson said they will be making follow up inquiries into the footage.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The brawl happened yesterday evening on Puhinui Road, in the city’s south. Source: Supplied
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
Gary Lineker backs down on All Blacks' haka comments after John Campbell calls him out on Twitter
2
Taco bell confirms first NZ location, gives details of opening date
3
Fiji produce maybe the most embarrassing moment of the Rugby World Cup so far
4
Cashmere High School students give back to Japanese community devastated by tsunami
5
Steve Hansen tells reporter, 'assume what you like' about Brodie Retallick's fitness
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:20

New Zealand's 'racist and discriminatory' Africa and Middle East refugee policy scrapped

Victoria University student's death didn't raise questions, vice-chancellor says

New Zealanders in the dark over official information
04:56

New Zealand part of international bid to reduce greenhouse gases